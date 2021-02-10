UrduPoint.com
IGHDS Delegation Calls On Deputy Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 09:02 PM

IGHDS delegation calls on Deputy Commissioner

The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Wednesday has called upon the senior citizens belonging to different segments of life to come forward and utilize their efforts for the uplift of poor masses

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Wednesday has called upon the senior citizens belonging to different segments of life to come forward and utilize their efforts for the uplift of poor masses.

He said it will not only be beneficial for the administration concerned, but the older people will also engage themselves in this noble cause.

The Deputy Commissioner was talking to a delegation of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur here at his office.

He called upon the older people retired from services from medical, engineering, education and agriculture sectors to extend their cooperation and use their precious time in service of people so that the new generation could get benefit from their experiences and play due role for the betterment of the country.

