IGHDS distributes ration among flood affectees

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), on Monday distributed ration packages among the flood victims of Sukkur and Khairpur.

Spokesperson of Society, Maqsood Imam said that the organization was working in the flood affected villages in Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

He said the organization distributed food packages to 500 families in the flood-affected areas in the region. He said that the relief package includes dry food items, sugar, tea leaves, rice, daal, sugar, flour, oil, and dish washing soap, laundry soap, various types of biscuits for children, and chocolates.