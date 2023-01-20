UrduPoint.com

IGHDS Distributes Relief Items Among Flood Affactees

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM

IGHDS distributes relief items among flood affactees

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of, the Human Development Society (IGHDS), Dr Jameel Shakeel Ahmed on Friday distributed winter clothes, shoes and other relief items among the people of flood victims in the Mirwah taluka of Khairpur.

The relief items included, Winter Jackets, Shoes, warm clothes, blankets, Shawls and ration bags, clean drinking water, and heaters.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, the IGHDS believe in serving older people regardless of race and colour, adding that we would not leave our elders alone in this difficult time and would continue to help them as far as possible.

More than 600 ration bags, clean drinking water, 100 blankets, 100 FM radio sets, 100 heaters, warm clothes, medicines and other necessary items were distributed to the flood-affected older people.

Related Topics

Flood Water Khairpur Shakeel Race

Recent Stories

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

57 minutes ago
 Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carryin ..

Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carrying out drive in harsh weather

1 hour ago
 UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustain ..

UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustainability&#039;

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretarie ..

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretaries of Arab Ministries of Financ ..

2 hours ago
 The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will ..

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will prove to be a milestone in the ..

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, redu ..

ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, reduce carbon intensity by 25% by ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.