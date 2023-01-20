IGHDS distributes relief items among flood affactees

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of, the Human Development Society (IGHDS), Dr Jameel Shakeel Ahmed on Friday distributed winter clothes, shoes and other relief items among the people of flood victims in the Mirwah taluka of Khairpur.

The relief items included, Winter Jackets, Shoes, warm clothes, blankets, Shawls and ration bags, clean drinking water, and heaters.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, the IGHDS believe in serving older people regardless of race and colour, adding that we would not leave our elders alone in this difficult time and would continue to help them as far as possible.

More than 600 ration bags, clean drinking water, 100 blankets, 100 FM radio sets, 100 heaters, warm clothes, medicines and other necessary items were distributed to the flood-affected older people.