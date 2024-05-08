Open Menu

IGHDS Establishes Heatstroke Centre In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 04:20 PM



SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) With increasing the temperature, the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) has established a heatstroke centre at Minara Road Sukkur, to facilitate people aged 60 years.

Keeping in view the rising temperature, the centre has been set up to assist older people who may be suffering from heatstroke and create awareness about the steps that can be taken to prevent it.

The centre offers water, milk, fresh fruits and juices to commuters and pedestrians to combat dehydration and any heat-related health emergency.

Talking to Media, CEO IGHDS Jameel Soomro appealed to citizens to protect themselves from the hot weather.

Advising people to keep themselves hydrated and to avoid working under the sun for long during noon and afternoon hours.

He said the elderly should take precautionary measures because the hot weather can create health issues for them.

