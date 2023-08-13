IGHDS held an independence day festival in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), has organized a festival in connection with the Independence Day celebrations here on Sunday.

CEO of IGHDS Dr Jamil Shakeel Khan was the chief guest.

A large number of Teachers, parents, and notables were present on the occasion.

Students from different schools of the city sang national songs and presented tableaux.

A number of stalls have been installed by non-governmental organizations in the park.

The IGHDS will organize programmes, including debate competitions and cultural shows, in other towns across northern Sindh to mark Independence Day till the end of August 2023. Free medical camps will also be set up.