IGHDS holds Quran Khuwani for departed soul of Qaid-e-Azam

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur has arranged Quran Khawani for the departed soul of the father of Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary at IGHDS's regional office Sukkur on September 11th after Asr prayer.

A good number of notables and general public of the Sukkur as well as Government officials were expected to attend the proceedings and participate in collective dua, said a release here on Tuesday.