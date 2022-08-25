IGHDS is actively participating in rescue, relief operations in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) is actively participating in the rescue and relief operations in flood affected areas of Sindh.

IGHDS spokesperson Maqsood Imam on Thursday said that during the rescue and relief activities, 1000 Pounds of relief goods had been distributed among the flood victims.

The IGHDS emergency response teams are continuously busy in evacuating flood victims to safe areas in Khairpur and Sukkur. Its teams were also engaged in providing humanitarian assistance to the flood affected people in Badin and Mirpurkhas districts.