IGHDS Launches Corona Awareness Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

IGHDS launches corona awareness campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Project Coordinator, Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Keenjhar Nazeer Wednesday said her organization has launched the Corona awareness campaign through its thousands of organized member of the Local Support Organizations (LSOs) and Village Organizations (VOs) in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikapur, Ghotki, Larkana, Qambar, Kashmore- Kandhkot and Jaccababad districts to fight the coronavirus.

She said that the main purpose of the movement was to create awareness and distribute free masks and literature among the rural men and women.

The social moblizers of IGHDS have distributed free face masks, soaps and hand sanitizer along with awareness literature to check spread of coronavirus in the targeted districts, she added.

More Stories From Pakistan

