IGHDS launches corona awareness campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

Project Coordinator, Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), Ms Keenjhar Nazeer has said the organization has launched the National Corona Awareness Campaign in the northern districts of Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Project Coordinator, Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), Ms Keenjhar Nazeer has said the organization has launched the National Corona Awareness Campaign in the northern districts of Sindh.

She said the organisation has launched the campaign through its thousands of member of the Local Support Organizations (LSOs) and Village Organizations (VOs) in the nine districts of northern Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikapur, Ghotki, Larkana, Qambar, Kashmore- Kandhkot and Jaccababad to fight the coronavirus.

She said that the purpose of the movement was to create awareness and distribute free masks and literature among the rural men and women.

The social moblizers of IGHDS have distributed free face masks, soaps and hand sanitizer along with awareness literature to check spread of coronavirus in the targeted districts, said Ms Keenjhar.