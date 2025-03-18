Open Menu

IGHDS Launches Massive Tree Plantation Drive In Northern Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM

IGHDS launches massive tree plantation drive in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) In a bid to combat climate change and promote a healthier environment, the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on Tuesday conducted a large-scale tree plantation drive in various towns of northern Sindh.

The drive saw enthusiastic participants planting numerous trees across different locations, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

The trees planted included indigenous species such as Neem, Conocarpus Eugenia, and Eucalyptus, which are well-suited to the local climate.

These trees will play a vital role in improving air quality, enhancing soil concentration, and capturing carbon emissions. They will also provide shade, help tackle rising temperatures, and act as a lifeline during extreme weather conditions.

The IGHDS plantation drive is a significant step towards mitigating the effects of climate change and promoting environmental sustainability in northern Sindh.

Recent Stories

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

1 hour ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

2 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

2 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

2 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

3 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

3 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

4 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

4 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan