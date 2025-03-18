IGHDS launches massive tree plantation drive in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) In a bid to combat climate change and promote a healthier environment, the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on Tuesday conducted a large-scale tree plantation drive in various towns of northern Sindh.

The drive saw enthusiastic participants planting numerous trees across different locations, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

The trees planted included indigenous species such as Neem, Conocarpus Eugenia, and Eucalyptus, which are well-suited to the local climate.

These trees will play a vital role in improving air quality, enhancing soil concentration, and capturing carbon emissions. They will also provide shade, help tackle rising temperatures, and act as a lifeline during extreme weather conditions.

The IGHDS plantation drive is a significant step towards mitigating the effects of climate change and promoting environmental sustainability in northern Sindh.