IGHDS Organizes Day For End Violence Against Women

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 10:21 PM

IGHDS organizes day for end violence against women

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) marked international day for end violence against women at local hotel on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) marked international day for end violence against women at local hotel on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Coordination Officer IGHDS Nosheen said that trends in trafficking are gradually changing, adding that women and children are used by the traffickers for smuggling of goods or drugs across the border.

While recommendation to end violence against women, she stated including formulation of a national policy and a comprehensive plan of action, amendments to and strict enforcement of existing laws, women's easy access to justice, implementation of the women development policy, and an increase in the budget for victim support centres.

At the conference, the CEO IGHDS Advocate Jameel Shakeel Khan unveiled two-week programme marking the international fortnightly campaign for elimination of violence against women and Human Rights Day.

The campaign includes discussions, rallies, awareness building, and rendition of folk songs.

