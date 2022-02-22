UrduPoint.com

IGHDS Organizes International Mother Language Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 09:30 PM

IGHDS organizes International Mother Language Day

International Mother Language Day was observed in Sukkur on Tuesday. In this connection, a colorful event was organized by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS).

Speaking the event, Sindhi Adabi Sangat`s former Secretary General Sindh, prominent writer, poet Dr Adal Soomro said, language is a source of communication to have interaction with others. Child makes links with family, relatives, culture and religion in his mother language. According to him, the relationship of language and culture go hand by hand. Mother language is an asset for us as it represents a special culture, melody and colors of life, he added.

Dr Soomro said, every child has right to get education in his/her mother language.

A child becomes more expressive in his mother tongue, because the child's psychological and personality development depends upon what he conveys through the mother tongue,Ms Keenjhar said a child expresses his first feelings, happiness, fear and his first words in his mother tongue. Unfortunately, parents concentrate on English and urdu because they are reluctant to communicate with their children in mother languages, she added. According to her, stability of Russia, Canada, Belgium, Iran, Turkey etc lie in acceptance of mother languages. They gave respect to individual by accepting linguistic identification. A large number of social activists, educationists, journalists and lawyers attended the event.

