IGHDS Organizes Two-day Free Mobile Medical Camp

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 07:18 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization (SDSWO) organized a two-day free mobile medical camp at Rohri and Bagirji villages to facilitate people of Sukkur.

Under the camp more than 2000 patients were treated besides giving them medicines free of charge.

Talking to APP, health coordinator IGHDS, Rafia Awan said the camp was heldwith an objective to provide health facilities to residents at their door steps.

Elite of the area and residents praised the endeavor of health services and suggested to organize more medical camps in future.

