IGHDS Provides Free Medical To 6000 Older People: CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 06:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) provided the best free medical treatment to 6000 older men and women during the last three months, living below the poverty line are getting the best possible treatment at IGHDS's panel medical centers in Sukkur and Khairpur.

Speaking in an event, CEO of the IGHDS Dr Jameel Ahmed Shakeel said that the older people are being getting the best possible treatment with respect and honour adding that the Senior citizens are a great asset of the country.

At present, he said more than fifty older people are being provided free medical treatment at daily basis at these two districts.

He said that the clinics would also being set up across the northern Sindh to provide free medical facilities as well as medicines to the older people. Dr Jameel said that his organization had taken sincere efforts for resolving problems being faced by senior citizens of the Province since 2012.

