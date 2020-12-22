IGHDS setup free medical camp

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :A Free Medical Camp was held in Mirwah, district Khairpur on Tuesday by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), for treatment of different diseases patients under one roof by specialists doctors of Karachi and Khairpur.

The doctors examined more than 200 patients in the OPD and also gave medicines free of cost.

Camp Incharge, Maqsood Imam and his colleagues were also present at the camp, and assisted the doctors and patients.