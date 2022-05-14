UrduPoint.com

IGHDS Setup Heatstroke Centers For Older People

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

IGHDS setup heatstroke centers for older people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :With temperature rising to 50 degree Celsius in different districts of Sindh, the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on Saturday established heatstroke centres for older people in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Khairpur and Dadu districts to facilitate people aged 60 years and above.

Keeping in view the rising temperature, the centres have been set up to assist older people who may be suffering from heatstroke and to create awareness about the steps that can be taken to prevent it. The centres offer water, milk, fresh fruits and juices to commuters and pedestrians to combat dehydration and any heat-related health emergency.

Moreover, the IGHDS's Shikarpur and Jacobabad chapters also conducted an awareness session regarding heat-related illnesses and their prevention, which was attended by about 400 people. Meanwhile, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) also appealed to citizens to protect themselves from the hot weather.

Advising people to keep themselves hydrated and to avoid working under the sun for long during noon and afternoon hours, DHO Sukkur Dr. Jamil Ahmed Mahar said the elderly should take precautionary measures because the hot weather can create health issues for them.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Water Sukkur Jacobabad Shikarpur Khairpur Dadu May From

Recent Stories

PTI announces to change venue for public rally in ..

PTI announces to change venue for public rally in Sialkot

13 minutes ago
 LCCI President’s SOS call to stop dollar flight

LCCI President’s SOS call to stop dollar flight

47 minutes ago
 Colombia to drop mandatory face mask requirement i ..

Colombia to drop mandatory face mask requirement in schools

1 hour ago
 China's SMEs Development Index retreats in April

China's SMEs Development Index retreats in April

1 hour ago
 Two shops sealed in kasur

Two shops sealed in kasur

1 hour ago
 First C919 jet to be delivered completes successfu ..

First C919 jet to be delivered completes successful maiden test flight

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.