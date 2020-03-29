IGHDS starts providing free rations to 10,000 houses in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on Sunday started providing free rations to 10,000 houses in the Sukkur. The organization has been become active not only in providing food and rations among the needy people at their door step but also appealing to the local people to realise the gravity of the situation and observe social distancing.

IGHDS`s Chief Cooperating Officer, Nosheen Khan has said that hundreds of residents had received food and organization would continue such efforts until the lockdown ended.

She said that IGHDS is being provided food to the residents of the Sukkur district who were suffering from the lockdown adding that a large number of residents, especially the workers on daily wages, were not able to find food.

Nosheen urged the political and religious leaders, and civil society to play their due role in convincing people to stay at home and observe social distancing adding that people should learn a lesson from the coronavirus devastation in Iran, Italy, China, and the US.