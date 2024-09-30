IGHDS Stresses To Give Rights To Older People
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 06:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), Advocate Jameel Ahmed Shakeel said that Ageing is not recognized explicitly in existing human rights standards, which makes it possible for ignoring people’s rights as they grow older.
Speaking in an event, organized by IGHDS here on Friday, he said that Age is just a number adding that eliminating all forms of age discrimination and providing an environment in which older people are protected from violence and abuse will help them exercise their choices and contribute to society.
He further said that the Sindh Province has taken some very positive steps in the form of legislation for the protection of the rights of older people. However, there is still a significant implementation gap between policy and practice.
CEO Advocate Jameel Ahmed Shakeel further said that the senior citizens are considered the most revered members of our society but their treatment is quite the contrary.
Old age is an inevitable part of human life but people fear old age and the youth should aim to create a place where they do not fear old age or consider it a difficulty but look forward to it as a time of ease, he added.
Ms Nosheen said that this aim cannot be achieved instantly through administrative means it requires the utmost importance and urgency by the common people of society to bring light to the problems of the elderly.
Maqsood Imam, a senior journalist said that the elderly of society has reached a point in their life where they don’t ask for much. All they need is extra care, affection, and support because they have become physically, mentally, socially, and financially weak.
He said that the conception of old age homes is still in its infancy in Pakistan adding that they are offered to older people as an alternative place to spend their lives, the physical and psychosocial wellbeing of the elderly residents needs to be researched more in order to understand how this will impact their quality of life.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliamentary secretary seeks feasibility report on increasing beds at DHQ Hospital Khanewal1 minute ago
-
CM taking priority steps for prosperity of farmers: Minister2 minutes ago
-
CM takee notice of molestation of female student in Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
PHA to establish public libraries in Sargodha parks12 minutes ago
-
PDWP approves three development schemes12 minutes ago
-
PTI in severe panic after two flop public meetings: Azma12 minutes ago
-
NCHR elected to GANHRI Bureau22 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead in broad daylight32 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding anti-polio campaign32 minutes ago
-
Intermediate part-I (11th) result tomorrow32 minutes ago
-
One injured during robbery bid32 minutes ago
-
5 injured in road accident in Chichawatni42 minutes ago