UrduPoint.com

IGHDS To Celebrate Minority Day In Sukkur

Published July 14, 2022

IGHDS to celebrate Minority Day in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The Minorities Day will be celebrated by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) at local hotel here on August 11th.

To recognize the contribution, services and sacrifices of minorities in creation of Pakistan and nation building and to highlight the vision of founding father, said a press release here Thursday.

Chief Coordination Officer IGHDS, Ms Keenjhar Nazir said that an event will be held here with participation of around 200 people of different faiths including notables, students, religious leaders and general public.

She said the event would highlight the vision of founding father Quaid-I-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and acknowledge the sacrifices and services of minorities in the nation building.

"The Minorities Day provide us an opportunity to renew the pledge for the promotion of tolerance and inter faith harmony as in a pluralistic society, there can always be a divergence of opinion on a number of issues, but these differences can be solved through inter faith harmony which means a cooperative and positive interaction between people of different religions, traditions, faiths, and spiritual or humanistic beliefs, at all levels,she said.""Since the formation of Pakistan, minorities are contributing in every sphere of life and their political involvement is also worth appreciating, she added."

More Stories From Pakistan

