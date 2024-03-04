IGHDS to distribute over 1000 Ramadan ration bags among needy people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) will distribute over 1000 Ramadan ration bags among needy people in Sukkur, Khairpur and Shikarpur district of the northern Sindh, said iGHDS's Spokesman Maqsood Imam on Monday.

The Islamic fasting month of Ramadan brings with it blessings and religious fervor.

Muslims celebrate and share these blessings with their brothers and sisters throughout the month.

For the last 15 years, the IGHDS has been distributing foodstuff among needy families across the Province, it said in a statement.

This year 1000 foodstuff packages for families in the remote areas of three districts are being distributed, the statement read.

IGHDS's Spokesman said the food packages consist of flour, sugar, spices, ghee, dates and rice in maximum quantities, and each one was enough for a family to use for one month.