IGHDS To Distribute Soaps Among People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:50 PM

IGHDS to distribute soaps among people

The Spokesperson of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), Maqsood Imam on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Spokesperson of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), Maqsood Imam on Thursday has announced that his orgnization will distribute 2000 soaps among people of New Pind area Sukkur for hand washing purpose as precautionary measures to protect them from coronavirus.

The soaps will be distributed among the employees on Saturday.

