IGHDS to hold awareness rally on World Hepatitis Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) had chalk out to hold an awareness rally in connection with World Hepatitis Day on July 28 (Friday) in Sukkur to promote the aware­ness of hepatitis, a disease that affects the liver.

According to the statement issued here on Wednesday, the World Hepatitis Day is one of eight official disease-specific world health days designated by the World Health Organization (WHO).