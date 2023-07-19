IGHDS To Hold Awareness Rally On World Hepatitis Day
July 19, 2023
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) had chalk out to hold an awareness rally in connection with World Hepatitis Day on July 28 (Friday) in Sukkur to promote the awareness of hepatitis, a disease that affects the liver.
According to the statement issued here on Wednesday, the World Hepatitis Day is one of eight official disease-specific world health days designated by the World Health Organization (WHO).