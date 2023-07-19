Open Menu

IGHDS To Hold Awareness Rally On World Hepatitis Day

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2023 | 04:50 PM

IGHDS to hold awareness rally on World Hepatitis Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) had chalk out to hold an awareness rally in connection with World Hepatitis Day on July 28 (Friday) in Sukkur to promote the aware­ness of hepatitis, a disease that affects the liver.

According to the statement issued here on Wednesday, the World Hepatitis Day is one of eight official disease-specific world health days designated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

