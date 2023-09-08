IGHDS to hold Quran Khwani for departed soul of Quaid-e-Azam

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur will arrange Quran Khawani for the departed soul of the father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary at IGHDS's regional office Sukkur on September 11

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur will arrange Quran Khawani for the departed soul of the father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary at IGHDS's regional office Sukkur on September 11.

A good number of notables, elected representatives, journalists, lawyers and members of civil society were expected to attend the proceedings and participate in collective dua, said a statement here on Friday.