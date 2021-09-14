IGHDS to hold workshop on climate change on Sept 16

Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), in a collaboration with the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) is arranging one-day workshop on 'Adaptation to Natural Hazards in Changing Global Climate Scenario' on September 16

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), in a collaboration with the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) is arranging one-day workshop on 'Adaptation to Natural Hazards in Changing Global Climate Scenario' on September 16.

Experts from various fields of sciences will share their experiences in the workshop, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Climate change has remained the focus of attention for both policy makers and scientists over the past few decades.

During the recent decade, Sukkur region has suffered disastrous floods, attributed to climate change. Depletion of water resources, rapid receding of glaciers were also attributed to climate change.