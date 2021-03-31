UrduPoint.com
IGHDS To Mark Thalassaemia Day On April 27

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:12 PM

IGHDS to mark Thalassaemia Day on April 27

In the wake of International Thalassaemia Day, the Human Development Society (IGHDS) in collaboration of district health department Sukkur will hold an online moot on the subject of "Prevent of Thalassaemia" on April 27

According to Media Coordinator, Maqsood Imam, the moot is an initiative to prevent Thalassaemia through mass awareness, extend family and pre-marital screening, genetic counseling and pre-natal diagnosis.

More Stories From Pakistan

