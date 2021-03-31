IGHDS to mark Thalassaemia Day on April 27

In the wake of International Thalassaemia Day, the Human Development Society (IGHDS) in collaboration of district health department Sukkur will hold an online moot on the subject of "Prevent of Thalassaemia" on April 27

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :In the wake of International Thalassaemia Day, the Human Development Society (IGHDS) in collaboration of district health department Sukkur will hold an online moot on the subject of "Prevent of Thalassaemia" on April 27.

According to Media Coordinator, Maqsood Imam, the moot is an initiative to prevent Thalassaemia through mass awareness, extend family and pre-marital screening, genetic counseling and pre-natal diagnosis.