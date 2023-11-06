IGHDS to mark World Science Day on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The World Science Day (WSD) will be observed on November 10th (Friday) to raise awareness of the benefits of science, said a news release here Monday.

Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), in collaboration with Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) Sukkur office will mark the World Science Day by organizing a special event to renew commitment for using Science for Peace and Development, said Maqsood Imam, the IGHDS spokesperson said.