Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

IGHDS to observe Allama Iqbal`s death anniversary on April 21

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The death anniversary of Pakistan's national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal will be observed in the Sukkur on April 21 to acknowledge his services for floating the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent.

In this connection Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur finalized the preparation to organize a seminar to pay rich tribute to Dr Muhammad Iqbal, who mobilized and provoked the Muslims of subcontinent through his poetry for an independent Islamic state. Allama Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877 and died on 21st April 1938.

