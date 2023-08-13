Open Menu

IGHDS To Observe World Humanitarian Day On Aug 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2023 | 02:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), has chalked out to mark World Humanitarian Day with a commitment to work for the prevention of emergencies on August 15.

According to the Manager of IGHDS Syeda Dua Zahra Shah appealed to the citizens to come forward to help the needy people.

On another side, the Civil Defense Department's warden Agha Jabbar in his statement said that the poor enforcement of fire and life safety provisions in high-rise buildings was putting the lives of citizens and rescuers at risk.

"On a special day, we will pay rich tribute to those workers, who have lost their lives in the line of duty," he added.

