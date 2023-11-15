Open Menu

IGHDS To Observe World Toilet Day On Nov 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2023 | 03:20 PM

IGHDS to observe World Toilet Day on Nov 19

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), Health Department, education Department, and PPHI jointly commemorated World Toilet Day to be observed on November 19.

The United Nations has designated November 19 as World Toilet Day, urging changes in both behavior and policy on issues ranging from enhancing water management to ending open-air defecation.

The basic purpose of observing this day is to raise awareness for accessing proper sanitation and advocate for safe toilets, and forging effective partnerships for the purpose.

The event would be attended by a large number of people including students, teachers, representatives from the development sector, vice-chancellors, and other members of civil society.

Related Topics

World United Nations Education Water Civil Society November Event From

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Kh ..

Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala jail

1 hour ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide t ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: India decide to bat first against Kiwis in s ..

2 hours ago
 IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition aga ..

IHC disposes of long pending contempt petition against Nawaz Sharif

2 hours ago
 UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to e ..

UK announces to double investment in Pakistan to enhance climate resilience

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 First Semifinal India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, Histor ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2023

7 hours ago
 BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

16 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

16 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

16 hours ago
 Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfa ..

Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: W ..

16 hours ago
 PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan