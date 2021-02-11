IGHDS To Organize Seminar Titled "Older People In Emergencies" On 20th Feb

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), would be organize a seminar on "Older People in Emergencies" on 20th February at district council hall Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), would be organize a seminar on "Older People in Emergencies" on 20th February at district council hall Sukkur.

Coordinator Maqsood Imam said here on Thursday, the older people typically are between 11-22 percent of the population, less that 1 percent f humanitarian aid is allocated to their needs.

In addition, natural disaster impacts at least 200 million people a year, he said,adding that by 2050, 1.5 billion older people will live in at risk regions including Pakistan.

In 2007, at the General Assembly (United Notations) proclaimed 20th February as World Day of Social Justice where asked the international community to promote socially just society that understands the values of human rights and recognize dignity of every human being including older people, he said.