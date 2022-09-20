UrduPoint.com

IGHDS Urges Collaborative Efforts To Mitigate Sufferings Of Flood Affectees

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 09:22 PM

CEO, Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), Jameel Ahmed Shakeel on Tuesday urged collaborative efforts to mitigate the sufferings of flood-affected people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :CEO, Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), Jameel Ahmed Shakeel on Tuesday urged collaborative efforts to mitigate the sufferings of flood-affected people.

He said this after distribution of mosquito nets, tents and ration bags to the persons affected by flood and torrential rains in Ahmedpur area of Khairpur district.

He said the present critical scenario demands the vivacious contribution to hold the hands of those people who need help and support to fight the most difficult moments of their life.

