Ignite Launches AI Wrapper Competition 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 10:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Ignite National Technology Fund, under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, has launched the AI Wrapper Competition 2025, a landmark national initiative aimed at encouraging youth, professionals, and researchers to apply artificial intelligence in addressing Pakistan’s real-world challenges.
The competition will be held across five major cities – Karachi, Quetta, Lahore, Peshawar, and Islamabad – and will conclude with a grand finale in the federal capital.
The initiative seeks to accelerate AI-driven innovation across critical domains of national importance, including education, health, governance, financial, and climate.
By focusing on these high-impact sectors, the competition aims to position Pakistan as a global contributor to AI innovation. It is expected to empower local talent to design customised AI solutions for Pakistan’s unique challenges while also creating scalable applications that can benefit other countries facing similar issues.
With a total prize pool of Rs. 8.75 million, the AI Wrapper Competition 2025 stands as one of the most significant technology contests in the country.
Beyond prize money, the competition provides a unique opportunity for participants to transform ideas into market-ready solutions, benefit from expert mentorship, and gain pathways to represent Pakistan in international AI competitions, showcasing the nation’s talent on the global stage.
On the occasion of the launch, Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said: “The AI Wrapper Competition 2025 reflects our strong commitment to harnessing technology for inclusive growth, social impact, and economic progress. Under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for a Digital Nation Pakistan, we are building platforms that not only empower our youth but also highlight Pakistan’s innovation potential on the global stage.”
The AI Wrapper Competition 2025 is more than a contest; it is a national movement to harness AI for social impact, economic growth, and digital transformation. By engaging innovators, startups, students and researchers nationwide, the initiative will play a vital role in strengthening Pakistan’s standing as a leading technology destination and in shaping the future of Digital Nation Pakistan.
Registrations are now open at ignitecode.org.pk/aiwrapper. The deadline to register is October 10, 2025. Step forward, showcase your innovation, and become a pioneer in redefining Pakistan’s AI future.
