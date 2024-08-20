Ignite – NICAT Pakistan hosts Asia-Pacific’s first Meta Llama Pitchathon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The National Incubation Center for Aerospace Technologies (NICAT), in partnership with Meta, the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication, and Ignite National Technology Fund, hosted the first-ever Meta Llama Pitchathon in the Asia-Pacific region.

This groundbreaking event highlighted the tremendous potential of artificial intelligence (AI) by applying Meta’s cutting-edge Llama 2 and Llama 3 models, said a news release.

On the occasion, Minister of State for IT & Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said, "This Pitchathon is a testament to Pakistan's growing capabilities in AI and technological innovation. The government is dedicated to creating an environment that nurtures talent and encourages the development of cutting-edge solutions that address both local and global challenges. Events like these are crucial in our journey to position Pakistan as a leader in the global digital economy."

The competition, which opened on July 19, 2024, attracted 112 submissions, out of which 7 teams were shortlisted by the e27 and Meta officials to pitch their ideas for the final round on August 13, 2024, to a distinguished panel of judges, including Muhammad Rashid Mukhtar, Dr. Muhammad Usman, Zeeshan Qedwaee, Ammar Jaffri, Barira Hanif, and Dr. Adnan-ul-Hasan.

The top three finalists that pitched showcased groundbreaking innovations with the potential to drive significant social impact. Traversaa.ai, a team from San Francisco, USA, proposed UrduLlama, a large language model (LLM) specifically designed for the urdu language, aimed at combating educational inequality and illiteracy in Pakistan. Answer AI, with team members from both Pakistan and the USA, introduced Opportunity Gateway, a platform that offers affordable and personalized tools for IELTS test preparation, making quality education accessible to a broader audience. Islamabad-based vResolv Pvt Ltd presented Qazi AI, a Legal AI Assistant developed to streamline judicial processes and address the overwhelming backlog of cases in Pakistan's judicial system.

Simon Milner, Meta’s Vice President of Public Policy for the Asia-Pacific region, presented certificates to the top three finalists.

Whereas Traversaal.ai was declared winner that will compete in the regional finals in Singapore in October 2024, vying for a prize pool of up to $100,000.

This included travel and accommodation, offering the winners a global platform to showcase their innovations, connect with international industry leaders, and gain invaluable exposure. The success of the Meta Llama Pitchathon is a testament to Pakistan’s vibrant tech ecosystem and its potential to lead AI innovation.

In his closing remarks, Simon said, “Meta is committed to supporting the AI ecosystem in this region, and I’m thrilled to see such diverse and impactful ideas emerging from Pakistan's developer community. The Meta Llama Pitchathon in Pakistan sets a new precedent for innovation, and we believe it will pave the way for the next wave of technological breakthroughs in the country and the broader region. We thank NICAT, the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication, and Ignite National Technology Fund for the collaboration, and look forward to continuing our work with local partners to build better, safer, and faster products that benefit society by addressing real-world issues.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Adeel Aijaz Shaikh, CEO of Ignite National Technology Fund, shared his excitement: “We are thrilled to host an event that pushes the frontiers of AI innovation! The Meta Llama Pitchathon offers creators a unique chance to develop solutions with real business and community benefits. We look forward to seeing the remarkable projects that will come to life as a result of this initiative.”

Mohan Belani, CEO and Co-founder of e27, added: “The Meta Llama Pitchathon is an exciting platform for AI companies and developers to leverage the open-source power of Llama to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems. We are honored to be Meta’s regional program partners across 10 countries in APAC and are looking forward to an exciting line-up of initiatives in Pakistan, including educational resources for developers and community-building activities.”