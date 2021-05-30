UrduPoint.com
Ignite Signs Agreement With PARC

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 06:20 PM

Ignite signs agreement with PARC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Ignite entered into framework collaboration agreement with Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) to further use of digitization and innovation in the development of tech-based solutions to benefit sustainable agricultural production.

Chief Executive Officer Ignite Asim Shahryar Husain and Secretary (Council), PARC Roshan Zada, inked the framework collaboration agreement in the presence of Syed Junaid Imam, Member IT, Ministry of IT & Telecom and Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman PARC, said a news release.

The framework collaboration agreement aimed to leverage the use of digitization and innovation in the development of tech-based solutions to benefit sustainable agricultural production (agriculture, livestock, and aquaculture), to boost agricultural productivity, and to increase farmers' access to markets.

In his welcome address, Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman PARC apprising the audience of PARC tech-based initiatives said that agriculture is the mainstay of Pakistan's economy as it contributes around 20 percent in the overall gross domestic product (GDP) at present and is also a big source of employment.

Low growth, water shortage, environmental concerns, volatile energy prices, rising expectations of consumers – these are some of the complex challenges our agriculture sector is facing today, in the face of diminishing profit margins for farmers.

Speaking at the occasion, Asim Shahryar Husain, CEO Ignite, said that innovation in agriculture cuts across the entire value chain - from crop, forestry, fishery or livestock production to the management of inputs and resources to market access.

He said Ignite has always extended its full support to resolve these challenges through technology interventions by bringing innovative solutions for increased yield and profit margins for the farmers by decreasing the role of middlemen.

He said that Ignite had organized an Agrisurge Innovation Challenge in collaboration with FAO last year whose winners were given cash awards in April 2021.

He said that Ignite will be launching an agritech incubator in future to nurture startups focused on solving local agriculture related problems using technology. This will have a very useful impact on the productivity and exports of the agricultural sector of Pakistan.

