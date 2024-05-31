- Home
Ignoring The Importance Of Digital Terrorism Accounts For 60% Of The Country's Problems. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 02:15 PM
Social media, electronic media hybrid war are the main source of anti-state mindset of the young generation, focus on socio-economy is the need of the hour. Leader of Muslim League Q
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that most of the country's problems consist of artificial creation of problems and its reflection.He said that the creation of disinformation and its spread without research is playing a key role in affecting the image of the country.
Pursuing an external agenda under the guise of free speech is a very easy tactic.The youth are being made the best pawns of this ugly game against the state and state institutions.
An indiscriminate siege on the lines of Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Rad-ul-Fasaad is absolutely inevitable.
The agencies dealing with cyber crime and disinformation should play a role to make this digital terrorism possible by formulating a formal policy immediately, Attention has been drawn but no substantial conclusions have yet been drawn regarding concrete policy and punishments.The Judiciary needs to play a serious role by adopting a zero-tolerance policy on punishments for those involved in these cases.
