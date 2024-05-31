Open Menu

Ignoring The Importance Of Digital Terrorism Accounts For 60% Of The Country's Problems. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 02:15 PM

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's problems. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Social media, electronic media hybrid war are the main source of anti-state mindset of the young generation, focus on socio-economy is the need of the hour. Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that most of the country's problems consist of artificial creation of problems and its reflection.He said that the creation of disinformation and its spread without research is playing a key role in affecting the image of the country.

Pursuing an external agenda under the guise of free speech is a very easy tactic.The youth are being made the best pawns of this ugly game against the state and state institutions.


An indiscriminate siege on the lines of Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Rad-ul-Fasaad is absolutely inevitable.


The agencies dealing with cyber crime and disinformation should play a role to make this digital terrorism possible by formulating a formal policy immediately, Attention has been drawn but no substantial conclusions have yet been drawn regarding concrete policy and punishments.The Judiciary needs to play a serious role by adopting a zero-tolerance policy on punishments for those involved in these cases.

Related Topics

Cyber Crime Muslim Best

Recent Stories

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

30 minutes ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

6 hours ago
 HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

15 hours ago
 Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

15 hours ago
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

15 hours ago
 Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

15 hours ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corri ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor

15 hours ago
 Training vital for positive use of technology: Sha ..

Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima

15 hours ago
 Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke

Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke

15 hours ago
 PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's conv ..

PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan