IGOA Expresses Solidarity With Family Of Shaheed Zubaidullah Khan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:40 PM

IGOA expresses solidarity with family of Shaheed Zubaidullah Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Information Group Officers Association (IGOA) Thursday passed a resolution expressing solidarity with the family of Shaheed Zubaidullah Khan who was martyred in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan where he had gone to celebrate Eid with his family at home town.

The resolution was passed in a meeting held here, said a press release.

The resolution acknowledged the professional and personal qualities of Shaheed Zubaidullah and lauded the services rendered by him. His martyrdom, the Group has lost an affectionate colleague blessed with qualities of head and heart.

IGOA hereby condemns dastardly act of cowardice occurring in North Waziristan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr (May 24, 2020), in which an officer of the Information Group, Mr. Zubaid Ullah Khan embraces martyrdom along with two of his relatives. IGOA termed the officer's death a great loss to the Information Group.

The Association expressed gratitude to the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Syed Shibli Faraz for his concern over the tragedy and expression of sympathies with family of Shaheed Zubidullah Khan, assuring them of all possible assistance and co-operation in this hour of trial.

All officers of the Information Group under the banner of IGOA also noted with gratitude the concern shown by Secretary Information, Mr. Akbar Durrani and former Information Secretaries over the martyrdom of Shaheed Zubidullah Khan.

"IGOA joins family of the Shaheed in their demand for a thorough probe into this tragic incident and award of exemplary punishment to the assailants who committed this heinous crime." the resolution further said.

IGOA expressed the hope that as an FIR about the incident has already been registered, all out efforts would be made by quarters concerned to speedily carry out the investigations so that justice to the bereaved family was not delayed.

