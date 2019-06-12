UrduPoint.com
IGP Accords Warm Welcome To First Woman Fed Secretary

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 05:07 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Wednesday accorded warm welcome to noted scholar first Woman Federal Secretary of Pakistan Dr Masuma Hasan in a programme "An Hour with Guest" at Central Police Office here.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Masuma called upon the police officials to adopt a people-friendly approach while dealing with public to promote a positive image of the police among the masses, said a statement.

The high officials of Sindh police include Additional IG E&T, DIGs headquarters Sindh, Finance, T&T, CPCC, SRP, Operations and officials of different departments of Sindh police attended the programme.

The IGP Sindh also presented shield to Dr Masuma Hasan.

