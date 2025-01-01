IGP Acknowledges Valuable Services Of Registrar CPO Ghulam Mustafa
Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 09:58 PM
A farewell ceremony was held on the retirement of Registrar Central Police Office, Deputy Director Ghulam Mustafa
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A farewell ceremony was held on the retirement of Registrar Central Police Office, Deputy Director Ghulam Mustafa.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and senior officers paid tribute to Registrar CPO Ghulam Mustafa for his valuable services.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar remarked that Deputy Director Ghulam Mustafa's services for the police department would always be remembered, adding that through Deputy Director Ghulam Mustafa’s consistent follow-up, administrative affairs were carried out in the best manner.
He further mentioned that Ghulam Mustafa is a kind-hearted person and retired with dignity and honor.
Deputy Director Ghulam Mustafa thanked IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and all officers for their encouragement.
The IG Punjab and other officers presented Deputy Director Ghulam Mustafa with commemorative souvenirs, flowers, and gifts. Punjab Police Spokesperson shared that during his 34-year service, Deputy Director Ghulam Mustafa held key positions. Additional IGs, DIGs, MD Safe Cities Authority, and AIGs, along with senior officers of the Central Police Office, attended the ceremony.
