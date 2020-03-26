IGP, Addl. IGP ask to adopt precautions for ATM users

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar and Additional IGP - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday advised all the government and private sector employees to wrap their fingers with tissue while using ATM Machines for withdrawal of cash to avoid spread of coronavirus

In a message, both the officers also advised to ensure informing about the precaution to everyone using ATM machines.