IGP Addresses Video Conference With CPP

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:50 PM

IGP addresses video conference with CPP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sana Ullah Abbasi addressed City Patrolling Police (CPP)officials via video link conference here on Tuesday.

In a video link conference, the city patrolling police officers thoroughly briefed the IGP about the steps adopted in city, Cantt & rural areas against Coronavirus & under the Ehsas programme.

The IGP was also shown police deployment on different points for the said purposes.

He personally interacted with the police jawans & staff deployed for duty on Ehsas peogramme.

The IGP expressed satisfaction over arrangements and measures taken in this regard.

The Police chief also commended the efforts of police jawans and issued more necessary instructions for their encouragement.

In video link conference, the IGP also sensitized the Regional Police Officers of their responsibilities regarding lockdown, coronavirus, govt Ihsas programme and upcoming Ramadhan month.

He also issued necessary instructions to keep good behavior and make comfort for the public over coming challenges.

