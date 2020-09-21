UrduPoint.com
IGP Administers Anti-polio Drops To Children In Charsadda

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:43 PM

IGP administers anti-polio drops to children in Charsadda

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Sanaullah Abbassi on Monday visited Women and Children Hospital, Rajjar in Charsadda where he administered anti-polio drops to children below 5 years age in connection with the ongoing campaign across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Sanaullah Abbassi on Monday visited Women and Children Hospital, Rajjar in Charsadda where he administered anti-polio drops to children below 5 years age in connection with the ongoing campaign across the province.

On the occasion , he said that eradication of polio virus is national mission for which all stakeholders including people should work together to achieve this target.

During this campaign, over 6.4 million children will be administered the oral anti-polio vaccine.

The IGP said that strict security measures have been taken to provide security to over 30,000 health workers performing the anti- polio campaign in all districts.

He lauded sacrifices and hardwork of health workers and policemen in the line of duty to make country free from this crippling disease to save future of children.

