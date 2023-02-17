IGP Akhtar Hayat creates new police administrative divisions in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan has said that two new police administrative divisions have been created in the provincial capital to improve command and control, and make monitoring more sustainable.

Talking to a group of senior journalists here at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Friday, the newly posted KP Police chief said that law and order in the provincial capital was facing various challenges and the population of both Gulbahar and Faqirbad had grown manifold.

He said that people from different areas had started residing in the localities, which further increased challenges relating to law and order. To meet the challenges, he said, the creation of Faqirabad as a new division had become need of the hour.

The IGP said that a separate division of Faqirabad with its own Superintendent of Police (SP) would make immediate response, effective command, and monitoring possible in case of any untoward incident.

Similarly, he said that Warsak locality was also of high importance with respect to law and order in the provincial capital, and some recent incidents were linked with the elements from this area.

He said that the creation of the new Warsak Division will bring police stations of the bordering areas, including Regi Model Town, Nasirbagh, Regi, Mathra and Machni Gate in better position.

He said that bringing all police stations of the bordering areas under the command of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) will bring improvement in the administrative affairs and supervision.

He said that the main objective of the establishment of these police level divisions was the prevention of crimes, running of the police affairs in a better manner and stopping attacks from sensitive localities.

Regarding the establishment of new sub-division, the IGP said that due to long distance, Sarband has been separated from Badbher subdivision and included with Pishtakhara. "Now a new subdivision in the name of Pishtakhara with police stations Pishtakhara and Sarband has been established", he said.

He reiterated that the basic purpose of the process was the reorganization of Peshawar Police for better response, and effective coordination among the senior police officers.