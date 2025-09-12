Open Menu

IGP Allocates Over Rs125.5m For Cops' Special Children Treatment

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the families of police personnel by allocating over Rs. 125.5 million this year for the medical treatment of their special children.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the funds were distributed across various districts, including Lahore, to support children suffering from conditions such as cerebral palsy, thalassemia, cancer and hearing impairments.

The largest allocation—Rs. 56.2 million—was directed toward monthly assistance of Rs. 10,000 for 632 children affected by cerebral palsy. For the cochlear implant surgeries of 18 children, Rs. 29.88 million were released.

A total of Rs.

14.13 million was distributed for the treatment of 161 children with thalassemia, each receiving Rs. 15,000 per month. An additional Rs. 12.38 million supported 74 children with other serious health conditions.

Rs. 7.8 million was allocated for 15 children undergoing cancer treatment and bone marrow transplants. Another Rs. 3.87 million was used for major heart and kidney surgeries of 13 children, while Rs. 1.227 million funded treatments for 17 children with various hearing impairments.

“These efforts reflect our commitment to the welfare of our force and their families,” said IGP. “We are taking comprehensive steps to ensure that special children of our police personnel receive the best possible medical care and rehabilitation," added Dr Usman.

