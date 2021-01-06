UrduPoint.com
IGP Amir Zulfiqar Removed From The Post

Wed 06th January 2021 | 03:59 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2021) Inspector General of Police of Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar has been transferred, the sources say.

They say that Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has been appointed as the new Inspector General of Police in Islamabad.

The notification for appointment of new IGP Islamabad has also been issued by the relevant authorities.

The new development has taken place after the death of Usama Satti on Saturday.

Earlier today, An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) allowed seven-day physical remand of the accused in Usama Satti murder case.

ATC Judge Jawad-ul-Hassan passed the order after hearing arguments of both sides.

Usama Satti was allegedly shot dead by police official in Islamabad on January 2.

As the proceedings commenced, the police produced accused persons including Mudassar Iqbal, Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed.

The investigating officer sought 12-day physical remand of the suspects but the court turned down his plea and gave seven-day physical remand investigation. The court directed the IO to produce them on the next date of hearing, along with the report.

The judge asked the suspects about the car which they were chasing Usama Satti to which they replied that it was a jeep.

“ The child was on Japanese car and how is it possible for you that you failed to catch him despite that he was on jeep,” said the judge, raising question: “ And why did you open fire on car? Was he a terrorist? How many terrorists have you captured so far?,”.

The court also ordered to include wireless officer for interrogation and allowed seven-day physical remand of the suspects.

