UrduPoint.com

IGP Angry With Police Over Man's Death By Kite-twine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2022 | 08:06 PM

IGP angry with police over man's death by kite-twine

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the death of a man by metallic kite string in Iqbal Town area of Lahore and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the death of a man by metallic kite string in Iqbal Town area of Lahore and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The supervisory officers concerned DSP and SHO Iqbal Town have been suspended. He has sought a report from the Lahore Police on the steps taken to curb kite flying in the city.

The IGP directed the Police Department to take solid steps, in collaboration with the district administration and civil society, to prevent the occurrence of kite-flying.

He said the regional police officers (RPOs), district police officers (DPOs) of all districts should adopt zero tolerance in crackdown on kite flying.

He said that all persons involved in dangerous sports including those who manufacture, sell and fly metallic strings and kites should be brought to justice.

The IGP said that citizens should submit complaint on 15 against kite-flying so that those involved in dangerous game could be brought to book.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Sports Punjab Civil Society Man All From

Recent Stories

Juve try to rise to title challenge after being su ..

Juve try to rise to title challenge after being sunk by Yellow Submarine

22 seconds ago
 Thai driver Albon 'hungry for success' with Willia ..

Thai driver Albon 'hungry for success' with Williams after Red Bull hurt

24 seconds ago
 Ex-PM Muhammad Khan Junejo's death anniversary on ..

Ex-PM Muhammad Khan Junejo's death anniversary on Friday

27 seconds ago
 Chinar Fest kicks off to promote local culture, sp ..

Chinar Fest kicks off to promote local culture, sports of Hazara : Mushtaq Ghani ..

14 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall

U.S. agricultural futures fall

14 minutes ago
 Army Chief Gen Bajwa visits ASC Centre Nowshera

Army Chief Gen Bajwa visits ASC Centre Nowshera

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>