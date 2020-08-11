UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Announces Cash Reward For Injured Cop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:19 PM

IGP announces cash reward for injured cop

Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs50,000 for a police constable who was shot injured in an encounter with robbers in Clifton area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs50,000 for a police constable who was shot injured in an encounter with robbers in Clifton area.

The Sindh police chief also praised the courage of injured Constable Deedar, according to spokesman to Sindh police.

Senior Superintendent of Police - South Shiraz Nazir told that PC Deedar was shot injured by robbers who were being chased by police after they were caught stealing a battery from a tanker near Sea View Road.

The robbers opened fire on police in Clifton Block- 2 near Marine Drive.

The police successfully arrested two accused Shafqat alias Shanto and Shakeel while one of their accomplice Sarwar alias Billo managed to escape from the scene.

A stolen battery, two pistols and an auto-rickshaw was recovered from the possession of arrested accused.

Shiraz Nazir said further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Fire Police Road Shiraz Shakeel Deedar From

Recent Stories

Modon Properties signs long-term lease agreement w ..

4 seconds ago

Hadiqa Kiani thanks fans and friends over birthday ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority launches digital program ..

15 minutes ago

‘Stay strong, we will bounce back Pakistan Zinda ..

20 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces new committee me ..

30 minutes ago

Ramiz advises Sarfraz Ahmad to get retirement from ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.