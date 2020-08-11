IGP announces cash reward for injured cop

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs50,000 for a police constable who was shot injured in an encounter with robbers in Clifton area.

The Sindh police chief also praised the courage of injured Constable Deedar, according to spokesman to Sindh police.

Senior Superintendent of Police - South Shiraz Nazir told that PC Deedar was shot injured by robbers who were being chased by police after they were caught stealing a battery from a tanker near Sea View Road.

The robbers opened fire on police in Clifton Block- 2 near Marine Drive.

The police successfully arrested two accused Shafqat alias Shanto and Shakeel while one of their accomplice Sarwar alias Billo managed to escape from the scene.

A stolen battery, two pistols and an auto-rickshaw was recovered from the possession of arrested accused.

Shiraz Nazir said further investigations are underway.