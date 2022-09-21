UrduPoint.com

IGP Announces Cash Reward For Killing Most Wanted Robbers In Ghotki

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 06:40 PM

IGP announces cash reward for killing most wanted robbers in Ghotki

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday appreciated Deputy IGP Sukkur Javed Jiskani, SSP Ghotki Tanveer Hussain Tunio and their team for excellent performance against crime.

The police chief announced Rs 0.5 million cash reward and commendation certificates for the police team participating in the targeted operation against crime in the 'Katcha area' of Ghotki Ravanti, according to spokesman for Sindh Police.

In the ongoing targeted operation under the supervision of SSP in Ravanti area of Ghotki, the leader of the inter-provincial robbers group, Sultan alias Saltu Shar, along with his accomplice Esso Shar, were killed.

The said two robbers were considered symbol of terror in the area.

Sultan was involved in the murder of 12 policemen including 3 SHOs. He was nominated in 98 cases of murders, robberies, police encounters, etc. in various police stations of Sindh.

Sultan was also wanted to Punjab Police in various cases, the details of which were being sought.

Besides, the government of Sindh had also recommended a reward of Rs 10 million for his arrest alive or dead.

