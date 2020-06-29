UrduPoint.com
IGP Announces Cash Reward For Police Team

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:47 PM

IGP announces cash reward for police team

Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Monday announced cash reward of Rs 2 million for the police team which participated in the operation against the terrorists who attacked PSX building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Monday announced cash reward of Rs 2 million for the police team which participated in the operation against the terrorists who attacked psx building.

He praised the officers for responding swiftly and courageously, according to a news release.

Sindh Police chief has also sought detailed report about the attack from Deputy IGP South.

