IGP announces cash reward for police team

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Monday announced cash reward of Rs 2 million for the police team which participated in the operation against the terrorists who attacked psx building.

He praised the officers for responding swiftly and courageously, according to a news release.

Sindh Police chief has also sought detailed report about the attack from Deputy IGP South.