UrduPoint.com

IGP Announces Cash Reward For SSP Kashmore, Team

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:00 PM

IGP announces cash reward for SSP Kashmore, team

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Thursday announced a cash reward of Rs 3 million and certificates of appreciation for Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) - Kashmore and his team

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Thursday announced a cash reward of Rs 3 million and certificates of appreciation for Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) - Kashmore and his team.

According to spokesman for Sindh police, SSP Kashmore and his team conducted an operation in Katcha area and eradicated five notorious dacoits who were considered a symbol of fear and terror in the area.

The government respectively had set a reward of Rs 10 million, Rs three million and Rs one million for the dead or alive arrest of these notorious criminals.

These criminals were wanted to the police for their involvement in murder, robbery, attempted murder, police encounters and other heinous crimes.

Related Topics

Sindh Dead Murder Police Robbery Kashmore Criminals Government Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

19 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

31 minutes ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

34 minutes ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba developme ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

49 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s 50th anniversary

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.