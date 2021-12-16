IGP announces cash reward for SSP Kashmore, team

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Thursday announced a cash reward of Rs 3 million and certificates of appreciation for Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) - Kashmore and his team

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Thursday announced a cash reward of Rs 3 million and certificates of appreciation for Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) - Kashmore and his team.

According to spokesman for Sindh police, SSP Kashmore and his team conducted an operation in Katcha area and eradicated five notorious dacoits who were considered a symbol of fear and terror in the area.

The government respectively had set a reward of Rs 10 million, Rs three million and Rs one million for the dead or alive arrest of these notorious criminals.

These criminals were wanted to the police for their involvement in murder, robbery, attempted murder, police encounters and other heinous crimes.