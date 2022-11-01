UrduPoint.com

IGP Announces Formation Of Shaheed Recruitment Committees

Published November 01, 2022



Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday announced the formation of Shaheed Recruitment Committees at the provincial level for the employment of heirs of martyrs, which would be headed by DIGPs



He made this announcement during his visit to the residence of a martyred cop Nihal.

Ghulam Nabi Memon in his announcement said the committees would also comprise of district SSPs.

He expressed his condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyred and offered Fateha for the departed soul. He also praised the services of Shaheed Police Constable for the department.

He was accompanied by DIGPs of West and South Zones, District SSPs West and Keamari and other senior police officers.

It merits to be mentioned that 45-year-old constable Nihal, son of Zia-ul-Haq, posted in Shaheen Force was martyred on October 19th this year during an exchange of firing with bandits in Pak Colony area of the megalopolis.

On October 21st, the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi announced the arrest of one of the accused identified as Gulzar Ali involved in killing PC Nihal.

